Sen. Tim Scott opposes impeachment for Trump

An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation, he argues.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott says he's opposed to impeaching President Trump over last week's U.S. Capitol riot, saying he thinks it will cause more division in the country.

Scott issued his first public comments on talk of a proposal to remove Trump from office.

"President Trump has eight days left in his term and has promised a smooth and peaceful transition of power," Scott said. "The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden has been calling for all year."

"An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump."

Democrats are calling for the penalty for the President and have already introduced an article of impeachment for consideration. It essentially says the President incited an insurrection through his remarks made shortly before the angry mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Five people died in the siege, including a Capitol Police Officer.

South Carolina's other U.S. Senator, Lindsey Graham, also says he's against impeachment for essentially the same reasons as Scott. Graham was seen Tuesday alongside President Trump as the president toured the wall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

At that same appearance, President Trump said he also thought impeachment would lead to further strife.

“To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger," he said. "I want no violence."

A vote on impeachment is expected Wednesday in the U.S. House. Democrats only need a simple majority to pass it there. If they approve it, it would move to the U.S. Senate, where it faces an uncertain fate, since two-thirds of lawmakers there would have to vote to remove President Trump from office. That means at least 17 GOP senators would be needed.

Some Democrats have suggested delaying sending the impeachment articles to the Senate until weeks after Trump leaves office on January 20, so that President-Elect Joe Biden can complete some of his top agenda items before moving on to consideration of impeachment.