Sen. Tim Scott won't support effort to overturn election for Trump

“I am grateful for all of the work President Trump has done for the people of this country, and I was proud to work with him on tax reform, regulatory reform, Opportunity Zones, school choice, improving our justice system and many other consequential issues. As I have said multiple times over the past four years, the lives of the American people have been bettered by what has been accomplished in the Trump Administration.



"In nearly every election across this great country, there is some modicum of error. Some errors are merely mistakes, while some are intentional, and therefore fraud. Some mistakes are inconsequential, while some could in fact change the outcome of elections.



"We must work to end these errors - be they intentional, negligent, or otherwise. Simply put, there is no acceptable error rate when it comes to something as foundational and sacred as our vote. We must be vigilant in ensuring every lawfully cast vote is counted and no unlawfully cast vote is counted.



"I have been adamant in supporting the President’s legal right to pursue any and every lawful avenue to investigate, litigate and adjudicate allegations of error, fraud, or misconduct. This is rooted in my deeply held conviction that a country as strong, innovative and good as America should be able to hold free, fair, and reliable elections in which all her people can trust.



"The President’s legal team exercised its right to access the courts by initiating suits in state and federal courts in numerous states. Some of these lawsuits have even been presided over and adjudicated by conservative judges nominated by President Trump. Thus far, no justice, judge or fact finder has found evidence indicating the election results in those states should be overturned.



"Republican governors and Republican controlled state legislatures across the country have upheld the results of their individual states’ elections. States have initiated recounts and audits with no significant change to the election results. The Electoral College has certified its results and still other judges, including judges and justices nominated by President Trump, have ended or declined to assert jurisdiction over these legal challenges.



"I am, and will forever be, open, interested, and desirous to see any new and credible evidence. Our Constitution is a magnificent document - and this is coming from a man who was not even fully counted as a man in the original version. It has stood the test of World Wars, a Civil War, the Great Depression, and presidential assassinations. The Constitution allows for the confrontation of witnesses, the cross-examination of evidence, the peaceful transfer of power, and the role Congress plays in federal elections. And it is the document I have sworn allegiance to and still do.



"As I read the Constitution, there is no constitutionally viable means for the Congress to overturn an election wherein the states have certified and sent their Electors. Some of my colleagues believe they have found a path, and while our opinions differ, I do not doubt their good intentions to take steps towards stamping out voter fraud. Importantly, I disagree with their method both in principle and in practice. For their theory to work, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats would have to elect Donald Trump president rather than Joe Biden. That it is not going to happen, not today or any other day.



"One of the great things about a democracy is there will always be another election. And it is imperative those elections be free, fair, and reliable. That’s why I believe the first legislative action the 117th Congress should undertake is the debate and passage of an election security and voter protection package. We must protect future elections from the same uncertainty that has plagued the 2020 election. While it is true the states control elections in their respective jurisdictions, our Constitution still allows Congress to fill any real or perceived voids. There is a growing perception in this country that our elections are not as secure as they can be, and that must be remedied immediately.



"I want to thank President Trump for all he has accomplished on behalf of the American people. Oftentimes it was with a headwind and opposition rarely before seen in American politics. And yet he accomplished much. My commitment to the American people is to continue working to pass critical priorities such as election security, Section 230 reform and support for workers and small businesses. I will continue to keep my oath sworn to the Constitution, and to fight for the policies and values that make our nation the greatest this planet has ever seen."