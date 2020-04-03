ATLANTA — President Donald Trump is visiting Atlanta on Friday, according to guidance for his arrival issued by the White House today.

The White House did not specify his reason for coming to Atlanta. However, earlier this week the vice president said during a meeting with pharmaceutical companies that the president would visit the CDC, which is in Atlanta, "before the week is out."

On Thursday, Georgia Sen. David Perdue said he would accompany the president on his visit to the CDC.

“I’m extremely proud to have the CDC in Georgia. They’ve been a stalwart against all these potential pandemics over the last 50 years," Perdue said in an interview on Fox Business.

"They do a fantastic job. I give Vice President Pence credit too. He has stepped up on this testing issue, and we now have the capability to do over 1.5 million tests right now.”

RELATED: Fulton County coronavirus cases are 56-year-old dad, 15-year-old son, officials say

On Tuesday, the president visited the National Institutes of Health, as the federal government mounts a response to the spread of coronavirus.

Trump is set to arrive Friday in Georgia at 3:20 p.m., which will likely have traffic implications for the evening commute when he departs.

Earlier in the day, according a tweet, he will be visiting Tennessee as the Nashville area recovers from being hit by a tornado.

MORE HEADLINES

Here's how Atlanta area school systems are planning for a coronavirus outbreak

Best practices for coronavirus prevention

Should I go to the ER or urgent care if I suspect Coronavirus?