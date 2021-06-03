Trump offers early endorsement for loyal SC governor

The move continues the yearslong alliance between the two and aims to strengthen Trump's ties with the early-voting state he won twice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s bid for a second full term in 2022.

The move continues the yearslong alliance between the two leaders and aims to strengthen Trump's ties with the early-voting state he won twice.

Trump's statement commended McMaster’s efforts on behalf of the military, veterans and law enforcement. The former president wrote that the Republican governor “has my Complete and Total Endorsement as he runs for re-election!”

President Trump’s leadership has made America stronger and more prosperous. I’ve stood with him from the beginning. I’m honored he stands with me as we “Keep South Carolina Great!” pic.twitter.com/ScxCNuqDxR — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 6, 2021

The move signals Trump’s desire to maintain ties with South Carolina, home of the first presidential primary votes in the South.