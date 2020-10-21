Trump supporters line up hours ahead of Gastonia rally

Organizers of President Trump's Wednesday evening rally in Gastonia expect anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 people to attend.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Supporters of President Donald Trump are already lined up at the Gastonia Municipal Airport, where the president will hold his next campaign rally Wednesday night.

“It’s more than worth it” said Doeen O’Neil as he spoke through her window outside the Gastonia Municipal Airport. “When he appears it’s so exciting.”

O'Neil and several dozen others were already at the airport Wednesday morning, hoping to get a spot in front. Wednesday's rally will be Trump's sixth time in North Carolina in recent months as he tries to drum up support with less than two weeks before Election Day.

His rally in Gastonia is important for Trump as polls show he, and former Vice President Joe Biden are still locked in a close battle for the Tar Heel State, a state both candidates need to secure the White House.

Organizers said that they expect anywhere from 15,000 to 30,000 people to attend the rally which starts around 7 p.m. WCNC Charlotte will have a live stream available on our YouTube page, as well as the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Two of those who showed up early said that they came early because they know how many people show up at his rallies.