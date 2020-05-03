PHOENIX — Were they trolling? Advertising? A helicopter over a political rally was sending a message Thursday afternoon.

Bernie Sanders was holding a rally in Phoenix to bolster his support ahead of Arizona's March 17 Presidential Preference Election.

The gates opened at 4:30 p.m., but before people filtered into the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, a helicopter overhead drew a reaction from some people in the crowd.

A red, white and blue helicopter emblazed with "Trump 2020" hovered in airspace in the sight of the lines.

Some people yelled and flipped off the helicopter.

The tail number, N105, shows the helicopter is registered to "105 LLC" in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

