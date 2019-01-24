President Donald Trump announced on his twitter account Wednesday night that he will wait to give his State of the Union address until after the partial government shutdown is over.

President Trump made the announcement just after 11:00 on Wednesday night, saying "I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over ... I look forward to giving a 'great' State of the Union Address in the near future!"

The President also said he plans to give the speech in the original venue -- the House Chamber. The State of the Union address was originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 29.

