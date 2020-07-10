x
Large pro-Trump Hollywood sign-style letters taken down in California

The display had gone up alongside a highway, but it didn't last long.
Credit: CBS
Commuters on the 405 Freeway were greeted with a surprise Tuesday morning – large letters spelling out “TRUMP” in the style of the Hollywood Sign.

LOS ANGELES — Workers tore down large white Hollywood sign-style letters spelling out "TRUMP" from alongside the 405 Freeway on Tuesday.

CBS Los Angeles reports the unauthorized letters were placed sometime between Monday and Tuesday on a hillside in the Sepulveda Pass area. It's unclear who was behind the pro-Trump display.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation told the Los Angeles Times the signage was on private property. State transportation workers “laid it down so it wasn’t a visual distraction," but the spokesperson said they did not completely remove it from the area.

“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

