Large pro-Trump Hollywood sign-style letters taken down in California

The display had gone up alongside a highway, but it didn't last long.

LOS ANGELES — Workers tore down large white Hollywood sign-style letters spelling out "TRUMP" from alongside the 405 Freeway on Tuesday.

CBS Los Angeles reports the unauthorized letters were placed sometime between Monday and Tuesday on a hillside in the Sepulveda Pass area. It's unclear who was behind the pro-Trump display.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Transportation told the Los Angeles Times the signage was on private property. State transportation workers “laid it down so it wasn’t a visual distraction," but the spokesperson said they did not completely remove it from the area.

“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

This is amazing.



Trump supporters made their own ‘Hollywood’ Style Trump sign. pic.twitter.com/fIQNCFXLAH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 6, 2020

What other people are reading right now: