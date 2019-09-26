COLUMBIA, S.C. — As new headlines emerge about President Donald Trump, the impeachment inquiry, Ukraine, and the Biden's, the University of South Carolina's Social Media Insights Lab is monitoring it in real time.

The lab, located at the College of Information and Communications, has been up and running since March of this year.

Analyst and lab manager Kait Park said the recent news about President Trump's alleged conversations with Ukraine have created a lot of interest.

"I would say this is the first event that to me has grown so exponentially in a short period of time. New details are emerging by the hour and we are just seeing this exponential increase from minute to minute in the amount people are going to social media to react to those developments," Park said.

She added the comparison included testimony about the Mueller Report, U.S. Attorney General William Barr, and the Democratic debates.

The lab uses artificial intelligence, created at Harvard, to monitor public social media postings, mostly twitter in this case.

The program, called Crimson Hexagon, uses a variety of search methods to combine information and data points.

Since Wednesday,, the lab has seen more than 9,500 tweets from South Carolinians about impeachment topics.

USC Social Media Insights Lab graph on negative sentiment in posts mentioning impeachment inquiry

USC Social Media Insights Lab

"What we're essentially seeing and what was surprising, is in a conservative state that generally supports President Donald Trump, at this time we are seeing more negative sentiment towards Donald Trump and his administration as opposed to negative sentiment about the whistle blower, about the democratic investigation, or about Joe Biden and his son," Park explained.

According to its data:

60 percent of posts are negative against President Trump and his administration. The other 40 percent are negative against the whistle blower, Democrats, and the Biden family.

Of the 32 percent of tweets that expressed emotion, 40 percent were characterized as disgust, with sadness being 22 percent.

USC Social Media Insights Lab graph on emotions expressed in 32 percent of posts

USC Social Media Insights Lab

Park said they've also learned many users want more details.

"More and more questions are coming up. People are wondering how is that going to affect President Trump, what are the implications in that for him? Also, a lot of questions about Joe Biden. What exactly is his roll in this controversy and how did he become a part of this conversation that is now happening," Park continued.

USC Social Media Insights Lab on words most used in posts

USC Social Media Insights Lab

At the moment, 'whistle blower' is the most common phrase being used in posts, according to the USC Social Media Insights Lab.