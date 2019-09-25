COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two political science experts at the University of South Carolina weighed in on the recent news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Professor Robert Oldendick has been studying and teaching political science for more than four decades.

He said Speaker Nancy Pelosi's announcement of an impeachment inquiry acted as approval of ongoing investigations.

“Now she has endorsed the other Democrats in her caucus to say go ahead with this, I’m not going to oppose it,” Oldendick said in his office on Wednesday.

“In terms of the inquiries that the six committees are doing, it didn't really change. It gave them maybe another question to look into. But, in terms of what they're actually doing, no substantive change there,” Oldendick continued.

The professor added impeachment is a complex process for a reason.

“The founders of the Constitution made this a pretty difficult process on purpose. Because, as a democracy we believe in kind of the sanctity of elections and removing an elected President from office needs to be a high level of consensus. And there needs to be a pretty significant issue. We talk about bribery, treason, high crimes and misdemeanors in the Constitution as the reason why an officer can be removed,” Oldendick said.

Kirk Randazzo, Chair of the Political Science Department, agreed, saying it is one of the upmost checks of power among the three branches of government.

Randazzo added that in his view, Democrats do not want a drawn out process.

“The Democrats want this wrapped up by the end of 2019, they would prefer I think to not have this become a potential election issue in 2020. I think President Trump very much would prefer this drag on as long as possible so that he can potentially run on what he continues to claim is a witch hunt or fake news and use that to mobilize the electorate,” Randazzo said Wednesday.

Oldendick also agreed that Democrats likely will want the impeachment inquiry and any potential subsequent action wrapped up before February, when primaries begin.

Randazzo also said the inquiry process is in the early stages.

“Where we are now is a prosecutor, say a district attorney announcing he is going to start an investigation into a potential suspect. That investigation does not involve a court of law until the prosecutor seeks an indictment. That would be an article of impeachment, so right now we are still in the investigation phase of impeachment,” Randazzo said.

President Trump is one of few presidents to face a potential impeachment challenge. No United States president has ever been impeached, President Richard Nixon resigned before a potential vote on impeachment.