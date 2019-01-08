COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina's new Social Media Insights Lab from the College of Information and Communications is showing an in-depth look at the social media conversation in the state during the two nights of Democratic debates.

South Carolina hosts the Democratic presidential preference primary on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The Social Media Insights Lab provided information and graphics on a variety of topics during the two nights of debate.

Night two, featuring front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden had more conversation volume than the first night.

A graph showing post volume during night 2 of Democratic debates in July 2019

Night one had a conversation volume of 4,445 peaking at 9pm. Night two had a conversation volume of 6,447 peaking at around 9:20 to after 10pm, according to the Lab.

Also, the "predominant sentiment in this conversation" was negative for both nights according to the Lab's information.

The negative percentage was around 60 percent each evening. However, night one excluded 47 percent of posts that did not have a positive or negative sentiment, and night two excluded 44 percent.

Marianne Williamson was the most searched candidate in the state, according to Lab data, but Bernie Sanders had the highest post volume.

A comparison of searches in the state during Democratic debates in July 2019

Joe Biden had the highest post volume on night two, according to the same data.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio had the highest negative sentiment in posts about any of the candidates, 56 percent of posts about him were recorded as negative.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden also had high negative perception percentages, but both were under 50 percent.

Also, according to lab staff, an emotion of 'joy' in posts was higher the first night, while 'sadness' was higher in night two.

A comparison of emotion expressed in posts during night two of the Democratic debates in July 2019

Lastly, you can examine the chart below to see what candidates were referenced with what topics and vice versa:

A wheel of candidates and conversation topics and how they connected in posts during the Democratic debates in July 2019

