COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senator Kamala Harris originally refused to attend a criminal justice reform event in Columbia this weekend after President Donald Trump gave a speech and won an award at the same event on Friday.

Harris cited concerns with the President’s criminal justice record and reports of limited access for students to the President’s speech as the main reasons she would not attend.

After the original sponsor was dropped, Harris attended on Saturday.

The University of South Carolina Social Media Insights Lab said Senator Kamala Harris did see a spike in social media mentions after the events of this past weekend, but the bump didn't last.

Lab manager and analyst Kait Park said Harris received a larger portion of the Saturday conversation than usual.

“Unlike the other Democratic candidates I would say that day, was not only this exponential increase in mentions, but also we saw that while her negatives went up that day, her positives went up that day as well,” Park said.

Park said Harris was the most talked about Democrat on social media for the weekend at 2,031 posts, seven more than Joe Biden.

But, President Donald Trump dwarfed them all with 26,995 posts throughout the weekend, including Friday.

Park added the conversation was not as South Carolina focused as they would’ve thought.

USC Social Media Insights Lab heat map of posts about Kamala Harris across the US this past weekend

WLTX

“You would expect because this event happened in South Carolina that a lot of South Carolinians would be talking about it. But, what was surprising is what we found is that wasn't necessarily the case. When we compared this to national conversations we actually found that South Carolina was about, 30th, 31 in the conversation. So, that means-- it wasn't something that South Carolinians necessarily felt the need to go to social media to discuss,” Park said.

Harris had a bump in the number of posts about her on Saturday, but the Insights Lab data shows it fell significantly on Sunday and did not carry over into Monday.

The Social Media Insights Lab uses an artificial intelligence program to examine public social media posts.