USC's Social Media Insights Lab discusses VP debate reaction

Even though both the first presidential and vice presidential debates are over, social media is still buzzing.

USC's Social Media Insights Lab are looking at how social media is reacting after Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris took the stage Wednesday night for the Vice Presidential debate.

While the two discussed policy and plans moving forward, thousands took to social media to discuss their performances.

"This has been our new season of events in 2020," Manager and Lead Annalist of USC's Social Media Insights Lab Kait Park said.

Park said South Carolinians have been paying extra attention this election season.

"I think these debates have almost become sort of events, and even if we can't be watching them together because we're still in the middle of a global pandemic, this is sill a way we are interacting with each other," Park said. "And it has become a watch what happens moment and people are on the edge of their seats talking about feelings, but also having some fun while learning about issues."

While Pence and Harris debated, Park said there were about 30,000 mentions on social media in South Carolina, about half the amount from the night President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage.

"The concept of who won coming up a lot, but also surprisingly much more even I would say, and not so vitriolic as maybe the presidential debate was," Park said.

During the presidential debate the moderator Chris Wallace was also mentioned many times, but last night a fly stole the show for a moment.

"Whenever there is a moment of levity we really attach to that and the fly on Mike Pence's head was no exception to that," Park said, "There were about 27,000 post last night and about 1,500 of those in some way mention Mike pence and the fly at some point, and I think that was a moment both sides could have a little fun with."