SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Vice President Mike Pence will visit South Carolina to speak at Senator Lindsey Graham's 2020 re-election campaign.

Pence will attend two campaign events on Saturday, March 30. The first stop will be in Myrtle Beach at Embassy Suites Kingston Plantation for an 11 a.m. brunch.

The Vice President will also visit Greenville Saturday around 3:30 p.m. for an event at the Marriott on One Parkway East.