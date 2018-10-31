Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The pivotal midterm elections in South Carolina and across the U.S. are nearly here, where voters will decide who will be governor of South Carolina, as well as a number of other contests down the line.

Everyone who can should get out and exercise their Constitutional right to vote, but we know many of you may have questions about just how to do that, so News19 is on our side with information you'll need before you vote.

When will the polls be open?

Polls statewide will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 6th. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. that day, you will be allowed the vote.

Can I go ahead and vote absentee?

Yes, but time is almost up. Here's how you can do it.

In Person:

Visit the county voter registration office in your county of residence, complete an application, and cast your ballot. You may vote absentee in person up until 5:00 p.m. Monday, November. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

By mail:

It's too late to request or mail back your absentee ballot. However, if you already received a paper ballot, you can fill it out and return it to the county elections office by 5 p.m. on election day.

Can I still register to vote?

Unfortunately, if you've never registered to vote, it's too late: the deadline was October 17. South Carolina law does not permit same-day registration. If you've registered before, however, you can vote, even if you've skipped a few elections.

What information do I need to bring to the polls?

People need to bring one (1) of the following forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SCDMV ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with photo

Federal Military ID

United States Passport

If you don't have any of these forms of identification, you may vote with what's known as a provisional ballot. Bring your non‐photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. You may vote a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID. To see a list of those reasons, click here:

However, if you do that, you must then go back to your county election office and show your photo ID before the vote is certified, which usually happens the Thursday or Friday after the election.

Where to vote/Not sure where to vote/Want to know who I can vote for

Check My Voter Registration - This will let you know what precinct you should be voting at, and what U.S. House, county council, city council, and other local races you're allowed to vote in. It'll ask you your county, your name, and your date of birth, and then hit submit to finish the process.

Get My Sample Ballot - You'll know exactly what races you'll see when you walk into the booth, so you can go ahead and make your choice now to reduce your time in the booth.

Find My Polling Place - You can even get directions using this tool

How come there some candidates who are listed under two different parties?

When you go into the ballot box, you may find some races have more than one candidate. Under South Carolina law, it is possible for a candidate to win more than one party's nomination to that particular office. However, it is not possible for people to vote for any candidate more than one time. All votes cast for the candidate will be included in one grand total at the end of tabulation.

What are main the South Carolina races I'll see on the ballot?

South Carolina Governor:

Incumbent Republican Henry McMaster is facing Democratic challenger James Smith. For the first time ever, the candidates will have a lieutenant governor candidate as a running mate.

All U.S. House Seats on the Ballot

As they are every two years, all seven of South Carolina's U.S. House seats are up for grabs, meaning that every citizen of South Carolina, no matter where they live, will make a choice for their Congressperson.

SC Senate/House Seats Up for Grabs

The following Midlands Senate/House seats are contested in the Midlands:

Senate: Just one race, and that's the special election for South Carolina Senate District 20, which features Republican Benjamin Dunn against Democrat Dick Harpootlian.

House: SC House 41, SC House 52, SC House 66, SC House 67, SC House 69, SC House 73, SC House 74, SC House 75, SC House 77, SC House 79, SC House 85, SC House 87, SC House 93, SC House 95.

If you're not sure if you fall in one of those above districts, check your sample ballot

Statewide Referendums/Local Ballot Questions:

Constitutional Amendment: Appoint Education Superintendent

If approved, voters will decided that from now on, the state education superintendent will be appointed, rather than elected. A "yes" vote means allow for them to be appointed, a "no" means keep things the way they are.

Alcohol Sales Questions

Voters in Calhoun County will decide about Sunday sales. The decision will be broken up into two questions: sales on premises and off premises.

Previous Coverage: Sunday sales could be coming to Calhoun County

Sales & Use Tax:

Voters in Calhoun County and Lee County have a sales and use tax that they must decide on.

School Bond Questions:

If you live in these jurisdictions, you'll be asked questions about tax revenue:

Lexington School District One, Lexington School District Three, and Richland School District Two.

Previous coverage: Richland Two will ask voters to approve bond referendum

Previous Coverage: Voters to decide on $365 M Lexington School District One bond

Stay Connected:

We will have complete coverage on campaign night, including the most up-to-date South Carolina election results, either on-air on News19, on our website, WLTX.com, and the WLTX News19 app. (Don't have the app? Download it here!)

© 2018 WLTX