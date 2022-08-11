Warnock, Walker race too close to call for Georgia Senate seat, runoff likely

Both candidates came out and gave speeches to their supporters as the race still hangs in the balance.

ATLANTA — After months of campaigning, the race for the Georgia Senate seat is still up for grabs as incumbent Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker are likely headed for a runoff.

The runoff would be held on Dec. 6 with Warnock and Walker squaring off again if necessary.

Warnock currently sits at 1,823,846 votes or 48.99% of the vote. Walker finished with 1,822,860 votes or 48.97% of the vote. Libertarian Chase Oliver is currently at 75,899 votes or 2.04% of the vote. This is with nearly 92% of precincts reporting.