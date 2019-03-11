SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — There are more than 30 elections happening across the Midlands on November 5, including mayoral, city, and town council positions.

Here are a few tips to help with preparation:

When voters arrive at their precincts to vote, they'll first need to sign-in with one of the following valid forms of photo ID:

SC Driver's License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

Federal Military ID

US Passport

After signing in, a poll worker will hand the voter a blank ballot card and direct them to a touch-screen voting machine where they'll select their candidates and cast their ballot using the new two-part verification system.

Here's how the new system works:

Voters will insert their blank ballot cards into the voting machine and print it out once they've chosen their candidates.

That ballot card will hold a record of their choices and, after it's printed, they will place it into an electronic scanner so their votes can be counted.

It's an extra step from previous years, but one that will create an additional layer of security by counting votes both electronically and on paper.

On election day, Lexington, Orangeburg and Richland counties will have some of the highest numbers of contests happening in the Midlands.

A few of the key races from this election cycle are in the cities of Columbia and West Columbia and the Town of Irmo.

In the City of Columbia, City Council Districts Two and Three and an at-large seat are all up for grabs.

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell is defending his District Two position against Catherine Fleming Bruce and Anna Fonseca.

Columbia District Three Councilman Moe Baddourah will face-off against two challengers -- John Loveday and Will Brennan.

At-Large Councilman Howard Duvall is vying for reelection against Sara Middleton, Dylan Gunnels and Amadeo Geere.

In the City of West Columbia, mayor and four council member positions are being contested.

District Four Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem, Temus "Tem" Miles is set to face-off against Madison Duncan in the race for West Columbia mayor.

Districts Four and Eight are also being contested, with challengers Ronnie Lindler and Joseph Dickey facing-off for district four; and Jan Anderson, Dave Shaw, Rod Lorick and David Benjamin Moye are vying for the District Eight seat.

Councilmen Jimmy Brooks, of District Six, and Trevor Bedell, of District Two, are unopposed.

In Irmo, mayor and town council positions are up for grabs.

Irmo Mayor Hardy King is facing two challengers -- Councilman Barry Walker and Mike Ward.

Councilmen Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot are also hoping to retain their positions as Dan Newbanks, Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch vie for their seats.

For a full list of elections visit SCVotes.org.

Polling places are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. Anyone in line by 7 pm. will still be allowed to vote.

