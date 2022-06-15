Former Atlanta mayor reportedly tapped as aide for White House

Axios reported Keisha Lance Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond and take on the role as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been tapped to join the White House as a senior aide, according to a report from Axios. Axios mentions Bottoms will replace Cedric Richmond and take on the role as director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. The Hill reported Richmond left the White House last month.

Bottoms posted the Axios article Tuesday evening on social media, racking up hundreds of congratulatory comments. In the Instagram post, she said she was "#Honored."

It's not the first time her name has been mentioned in talks of high level positions in Washington.

The former mayor was once on a long list of potential Vice President nominees as President Joe Biden searched for his running mate. She also previously turned down an offer to be a part of Biden's cabinet after the 2020 election. At the time, her office told the Associated Press in a statement that she would remain focused "on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia."

Earlier this year, Bottoms announced that she would be joining CNN as a political commentator, calling the move a "dream" job.

11Alive has reached out to White House officials to get more information about the position in Washington.