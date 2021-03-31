York County Republican Party votes to censure Sen. Lindsey Graham

A censure, also known as a condemnation or denouncement, is a formal statement of disapproval, according to the United States Senate.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Republican Party has voted to censure South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham following his votes concerning the American Jobs Plan in July and August.

In the resolution, the York County Republican Party claims Graham violated "most basic tenants" of the South Carolina Republican Party with his votes, claiming it "opened the door for the budget resolution which could reshape the American economy and expand the Government’s control over many areas of people’s lives in a way that will have lasting effects."

The party claims Graham has has "turned his back on the Republican Party Platform, those who worked to get him elected, and has put America's interest's second to China, and the rise of Marxism in the United States."

The York County Republican Party says for these reasons, the party has voted to censure Graham, with 83% of the county's party members voting in favor of censure. The county GOP intends to present the resolution to the South Carolina State Republican Party at the next state meeting.

A censure, also known as a condemnation or denouncement, is a formal statement of disapproval, according to the United States Senate. A censure does not remove a senator from office.

At this time, Graham has not released a response to the county censure.

