WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The search is on for a man wanted for murder in Tennessee and a double homicide in Polk County.

Stanley Eric Mossburg, 35, who also goes by the nickname "Woo Woo," last was seen driving a stolen 2013 black Hyundai Tuscon with Florida tag D5BPK, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The car last was seen in the area of 17th Street NE and Dundee Road.

Mossburg is considered armed and dangerous.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says a man got home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and came across Mossburg inside. He reportedly told him he wasn't going to kill him because "God told him not to," however, two other people inside the home already were dead.

The man was held captive all night until Mossburg took his car.

Judd said Mossburg told a witness at one point, "I've got a gun and I want to kill someone."

Residents are asked to stay inside and lock their doors, call 911 if you've seen Mossburg. If anyone has a firearm, keep it close, Judd said.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter