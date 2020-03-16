COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weekend was tough for some who suffer from seasonal allergies. Pollen levels were high Saturday and Sunday. It will be better today and tomorrow with cooler temperatures and some rain.

The tree pollen is the main problem right now. In the Midlands, birch and maple trees are causing the most allergy issues.

The pine pollen has produced a yellow coat on almost everything outdoors, but it is the pollen you cannot see that is causing the seasonal allergies.

Some people suffering from seasonal allergies may even think they have an infection.

Dr. Ty Coleman from Allergy Partners of the Midlands told WLTX last week, "If you don't have a fever, it would be unlikely that you are suffering from a viral infection, but some of the nasal symptoms can seem somewhat similar."

A flu-like illness or infection will cause body aches and fatigues that you do not get from seasonal allergies.

According to Coleman, "Allergy symptoms usually just from the neck up, itchy, sneezy, watery, typically not affecting the whole body in that sort of infectious kind of way."

Pollen levels will start to increase again Wednesday and by the end of the workweek, pollen levels will be back in the high range.

To alleviate some allergy symptoms, it is best to limit times outdoors, wash your clothes often, and keep doors and windows closed in your house.

Dr. Coleman also recommends using over-the-counter medications.

"Monitor your symptoms and if you are not getting the relief you need, finding a good board-certified doctor is a good way to start," said Coleman.

If you are experiencing symptoms that appear to be more than just regular allergies, make sure to check in with your doctor.