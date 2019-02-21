SUMTER, S.C. — A power outage has part of the town of Sumter in the dark.

According to Sumter Police Tonyia McGirt the outage seems to have effected the Northwest part of the city and into the county nearing the Dalzell area.

McGirt believes it is the area serviced by the Black River Electric Co-op. She also says that if drivers come to an intersection with traffic signals out to treat it as they would a four-way stop. If drivers approach an intersection with flashing yellow lights they should proceed with caution and if the intersection is flashing red they should come to a full stop before proceeding.