SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The drawing was held on Wednesday, June 3. There were two winning tickets in this drawing. The first winning ticket matched 4-out-of-5 of the regular numbers along with the Powerball number and the second winning ticket had the PowerPlay option.

The winning numbers were:

1 - 3 - 26 - 41 - 64.

Powerball: 17

PowerPlay: 2

The jackpot prized was estimated at $136.4 million with a cash value of more than $108 million.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, June 6, 2020.