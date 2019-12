SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — One lucky person in the Palmetto State is $50,000 richer courtesy of the Powerball lottery.

The drawing was held on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The winning ticket matched 4-out-of-5 of the regular numbers along with the Powerball number.

The winning numbers were:

24 - 29 - 42 - 44 - 63 with the Powerball number 10.

The jackpot prize was estimated at $140 million with a cash value of $95.4 million.

The next drawing is Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 p.m. on WLTX.