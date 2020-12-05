SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's that time of year when our eyes shift from tracking cold fronts moving in from the north to the tropics. In the current case, it's a merger of both of those of focuses where a cold front positioned south of Florida could help generate an area of low pressure that may have some tropical characteristics as we go into the weekend.

Currently, the cold front is stalled over the Florida Straits and will and remain there for the next couple of days. As the front sits over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream through the Florida Straits and the Gulf Stream, scattered showers and storms will become more widespread, especially as some upper-level energy arrives on Thursday.

This broad cluster of storms has developed into tropical wave invest 90-L as it sits near the Florida Keys off the southeast coast of Florida. While a fully tropical low-pressure system is not expected, a subtropical system (partially tropical) is possible as the area of low pressure continues to develop northeast of the Bahamas.

If the system were to become a subtropical storm it would be named Arthur.

Heavy rains and some winds of 35 mph have been measured in the Keys Thursday, and this is likely to spread into south Florida Friday, then the Bahamas Friday night into Saturday.

The invest is moving east at 7 mph. Models are being run on the invest 90-L and will be released once the data becomes available.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday.

Just last year a similar setup through mid-late May produced Subtropical Storm Andrea east of the Bahamas.

Regardless of development, the counter-clockwise flow around the area of low pressure would help spread increased moisture and the chance for scattered showers and storms into Tampa Bay on Friday and even parts of Saturday. More widespread showers with periods of tropical downpours will be possible across southeastern Florida.

Forecast models then show the area of low-pressure tracking northeast away from the state of Florida dropping the chance of rain later on Saturday into Sunday.

Continue to check back with 10 Tampa Bay as the setup for this development evolves over the next couple of days.

