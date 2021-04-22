200 million COVID vaccine shots administered in President Biden's first 100 days

More than 201.4 million coronavirus vaccine shots have been put in arms during the 46th president's term.

The United States has reached President Joe Biden's revamped goal of administering 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office.

That was the new goal set after the nation already hit the White House's original target of 100 million doses.

10 Investigates has been tracking the country's progress toward the president's goal. There had already been 200 million shots given, but our team specifically looked at shots given while Biden was in office – not counting the many inoculations given under former President Donald Trump's administration. The reason? That was the most fair way to hold Biden accountable to his promise which specifically said the timeframe was during his time in office.

Based on our team's tracking, a total of 201,401,269 COVID vaccine shots had been put in arms during President Biden's term, as of Thursday.

Some Tampa Bay area health care professionals say this is an emotional milestone.

"It's just astounding. To be honest, to be a public health professional at this time, to see this, it's so incredibly heartening," Dr. Jill Roberts with USF Health to 10 Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

And, we're not at day 100 yet. As of Thursday, Biden had been in office for 92 days.

Over the last week, the pace of inoculation in the U.S. has slowed slightly. That is partly a reflection of disruptions from the “pause” in administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot for a safety review, but also of softening interest for vaccines in many places even as eligibility has been opened to all those older than 16.

As the vaccination program progresses, the administration believes it will only get more difficult to sustain the current pace of about 3 million shots per day. Roughly 130 million Americans have yet to receive one dose.

President Biden recently announced the launch of a tax credit for small businesses to provide paid leave for those getting vaccinated or potentially needing to take time off to recover from side effects. Paid for through the $1.9 trillion virus relief package passed last month, the tax change would provide a credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for businesses with fewer than 500 workers to ensure that those workers or businesses don't suffer a penalty by getting vaccinated.