ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Six democratic presidential candidates will be in Orangeburg tomorrow for an environmental justice forum.

Signs, metal detectors, and barricades are already in place as the national black caucus of state legislators spearhead the forum at Martin Luther King Jr. auditorium on South Carolina State’s campus.

The event will bring together Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, former Congressman John Delaney, former Congressman Joe Sestak, entrepreneur, Tom Steyer, and author, Marianne Williamson. Each candidate will take the stage one by one to discuss everything from pollution to climate change.

"In the event that one of these candidates becomes president we are hopeful and expect that we will leave this institution and have someone who understands the issue, the urgency of the issues, and who has a renewed commitment to the issue of climate change and the impact that environment justice as on communities of color" says Rep. Gilda Cobb Hunter, president of the national black caucus of state legislators.

"This gives other communities a chance to become more knowledgeable" says Brandon Galloway, senior at South Carolina State University.

Galloway will be asking questions of the candidates during the forum and says, "I’m really excited to hear how the candidates have proposed plans and how they will be directing funding towards these issues. Whether it’s direct issues that are effecting people’s health or whether it’s issues relating to job skill."

The event will take place tomorrow beginning at 6 p.m. and the event is open to the public. Registration is required and can be obtained at ejpresforum.org.