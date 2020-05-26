RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — We've seen a lot of changes to our grocery stores, but you probably haven't seen this.

Priceless Foods in Russell Springs Kentucky decided to turn their store into a graduation ceremony.

Six of their employees were seniors in high school and weren't able to have a traditional graduation.

So store manager, Cody Reeder, put together a small ceremony with gifts, cupcakes and certificates of achievement.

"That's an exciting time of your life, you know they're getting ready to go off to college or start working for fulltime, they deserved to have somethign to look forward to. We gave them balloons and cards. We tried to make it special for them," Reeder said.

