KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Experts say our eyes just aren't as sharp as we get older, and that could affect how we drive.

A proposed bill would require Tennesseans 75 or older to get their eyes checked when renewing their driver's license.

The road in front of you inevitably changes, and doctors say as you age, so do your eyes.

"I was concerned about older people," State Rep. Barbara Cooper said. "You know, we're set in our ways."

State Representative Barbara Cooper of Memphis introduced a bill in the state legislature that would require Tennesseans 75 and older to have their vision tested when they renew their driver's license.

"They may be in perfect health, and are just concerned that maybe I need to get my eyes checked," Cooper said.

Knoxville optometrist Dr. Dorian Lain says right now he only sees new drivers and people moving to Tennessee who ask for vision tests before they get their license.

"If you grew up in Tennessee and you remained in Tennessee your entire life, you've only taken that vision test one time," Lain said. "And the fact is, eyes change as you get older."

Dr. Lain says age can increase your chances of getting a disease or condition that can make what was once sharp, much more blurry.

"Every major eye disease is related to aging," Lain said. "Cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and even diabetic retinopathy is certainly more likely as we age."

Dr. Lane says glaucoma affects the edges of your vision.

"If I can't read that road sign perfectly, as quickly, maybe that's not as good, but peripherally, it's better than I know there's a car over here, there's a car over there, there's a car coming in from the side, there's someone trying to walk across the street," Lain said.

Cooper just wants everyone to be safer.

"I just want to make sure--make sure that our doctors and the patients be responsible so that we can also not put other lives in danger," Cooper said.

Cooper says she's hoping to do more research before lawmakers discuss the plan.

