COLUMBIA, S.C. — After 12 days of protests, and a widening corruption scandal, Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rosselló announced that he would be resigning from leadership effective Aug. 2.

On Sunday, many in Columbia's Puerto Rican community celebrated the change with music, food, and friends at the La Isla Bonita Restaurant on Percival Road.

Tulio Figueroa was among the crowd. He says he stands with the hundreds who say the government corruption has to stop.

"Our democracy in Puerto Rico has just proven that if you are not the best governor for us, the people will make sure that you will not stay your four years as a governor," Figueroa said. "That moment for me was one of the greatest moment I ever live in my life."

Yaitza Gonzales is from the island. After experiencing the effects of Hurricane Maria, which devastated parts of the island, ripping down homes and leaving many without electricity, she says she's hopeful that new leadership will bring positive change.

"This is a good thing for the island and for all the people, but it's just the beginning for us; there has to be a change in the whole government, so we're just starting there," Gonzales said. "We have hope that change will come and that one day we will be together living in the island because here is good, but we have our home there; it's like our paradise, you know?"