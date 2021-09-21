"We don't want his name, adorning our beautiful park," one resident of Holley said to the village board.

HOLLEY, N.Y. — Back in 2000, a portion of the Erie Canalway Trail was dedicated to then HUD Secretary Andrew Cuomo. At the time, Cuomo helped secure $300 million dollars for the canal corridor initiative, which helped assist businesses along the canal and improve public spaces.

As a token of its appreciation, the Village of Holley in Orleans County dedicated a portion of the trail to Cuomo.

Two modestly sized Medina sandstone markers were placed at each end of the trail. Costing nearly a million dollars to develop, a gazebo, public restroom with showers, playground, and docks were installed at the site.

Now that Cuomo resigned from office amid sexual harassment allegations, some residents want the trail renamed.

"I think it's dishonorable," said Holley resident Kerri Neale."I think when you see the monument that leads into our beautiful park, and it has his name on it, his name now represents sexual predator that represents COVID issues in nursing homes."

Neale told the Holley Village Board the impression the signage leaves now that Cuomo faces multiple sexual harassment allegations.

"It represents so much negativity," Neale said. "We don't want that associated in our small town.

Neale expressed his concerns over the markers and dedicated name to the trail at the village board meeting Tuesday night.

"We don't want his name, adorning our beautiful park," Neale said. "We want an honorable Park, and it's not it's no longer honorable with his name on it."