Nyeisha Ariona Nelson, 20, of Crescent City was reported missing by her family Wednesday afternoon after she was not seen for several days.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and "possibly endangered" 20-year-old woman.

Nyeisha Ariona Nelson, 20, of Crescent City was reported missing by her family Wednesday afternoon after she was not seen for several days, deputies said.

According to family members, Nyeisha picked up her daughter on Feb. 10 and the next morning took her child to school.

Deputies say a neighbor reported seeing Nelson in the yard of her home on Ohio Street before leaving in her 2008 grey Honda Accord.

The 20-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey shorts and carrying a purse.

Family members said she stays in contact several times a day, but has not made contact with anyone since Feb. 11.