COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midland's have remained relatively dry since storms pushed through the area early last week. As we head into the second half of this week, that pattern will change.

An area of high pressure has been in control, dampening any storm chances and keeping temperatures below average. As that high pushes off the coast, winds will shift out of the southeast, increasing the humidity in the Midlands as well as the chance for a shower or storm.

Tuesday will remain mostly sunny and dry with temperatures in the low to mid-90s. The sea breeze may fire off a very isolated shower in the far southern and eastern Midlands, but most people will not see any rain.

On Wednesday, the entire area has a better chance at seeing an isolated shower or storm pop up in the afternoon with the heating of the day. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s as well.

WLTX

The chance for rain increases to 30% on Thursday and then 50% on Friday, where any shower activity becomes more scattered in nature throughout the day and less isolated.

Over the weekend, there is again the chance for an afternoon shower or storm, but the risk is lower than it is to end the work week.

WLTX