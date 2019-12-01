COLUMBIA, S.C. — A storm system will continue to move through the Southeast. This will bring clouds, cold temperatures and wet weather to our area.

The weekend started out overcast and chilly. High temperatures were in the middle and lower 40s Saturday. There was not much rain Saturday, but that will change.

Rain will be likely through mid-morning Sunday. The showers will move out, but it will remain cloudy and chilly. High temperatures Sunday will be in the middle to upper 40s.

The overcast conditions will continue into Monday. It will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

The sun will return Tuesday and temperatures will begin to warm. It will still be cold at night, but milder as next weekend approaches.

High temperatures by Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another weaker system will be moving through the region on Friday. It will be cloudy with a chance for showers. The chance for rain may persist through at least Saturday.