COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday will be mild, and rain will be likely late Saturday. Things will dry out Sunday, but it will be windy and turning colder.

The clouds stuck around Friday. High temperatures were in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

There will be a small chance for rain early Saturday, but the better chance for rain will be late Saturday night.

Before the rain, temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 60s Saturday.

A cold front will move through the area late Saturday or early Sunday. This will bring an end to the rain. It will also bring in some windy and colder weather.

High temperatures during the afternoon Sunday may only be in the lower and middle 50s, but with the wind, it will feel even cooler. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-25 mph.

Mostly clear to clear skies are expected Sunday night and Monday morning. It will be cold if you are going to view the lunar eclipse. This will be the only full lunar eclipse of 2019.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will start off cold. Lows will be in the middle 20s, but with the wind, it may feel like the middle teens at times.

Monday afternoon will be sunny and cold. High temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 40s.

Temperatures should moderate a little as we go through the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday temperatures may climb into the middle to upper 60s.