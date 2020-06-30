RCSD, CPD ask for help to identify six additional riot suspects

Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook have announced additional suspects in their riot investigation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Columbia Police Department are looking for additional suspects involved in the riots in Columbia at the end of May.

So far 83 people have been arrested over the course of the investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook held a press conference announcing six additional suspects.

The suspects can be seen on surveillance video during the May 30th and 31st protests in Columbia.

"This is the individual that stomped on the employee from the Vista who was knocked out,” says Sheriff Lott. “Next we're going to show, this [man] captured on surveillance cameras painting the parking garage across from the Columbia police headquarters, but he was also went through the city of Columbia and destroyed surveillance cameras."

They’re also looking for a man who can be seen throwing a brick towards Columbia police cars, hitting a woman.



"This man here has chemicals,” says Lott. “Some type of spray chemicals that he sprays on the deputies who were there and the police officers."

The fifth man can be seen throwing a canister of tear gas towards law enforcement. Lott says officers were hit by the can.

"The final person we're going to show is a female, that's her with her sign,” says Lott. “She later threw a water bottle and hit an officer when she was throwing the bottle."