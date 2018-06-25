ATLANTA -- A massive recall of about 78,000 ladders announced in June could bring do-it-yourself-ers to a standstill - or worse.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, several multi-purpose telescoping aluminum ladders pose a risk of breaking while in use. As such, they could cause users to fall. Ladders included in the recall span five different lengths from 13 to 26 feet and have a load capacity of 375 pounds.
All of the affected ladders were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores across the U.S. between April and May 2018 for a cost ranging from $180 to $275.
So far, the company has received one report of a ladder breaking while in use leading to injury to the climbers left side and elbow.
The full list of products involved in the recall include:
Model Number
Date Codes
Ladder Size
MT-IAA-13A
121744XX or 011844XX
13 feet
MT-IAA-17A
17 feet
MT-IAA-22A
22 feet
MT-IAA-26
26 feet
MT-IAA-26A
26 feet
The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail. Anyone who has one of the recalled products is urged to stop using it immediately and return it to store of purchase for a full refund.