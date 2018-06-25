ATLANTA -- A massive recall of about 78,000 ladders announced in June could bring do-it-yourself-ers to a standstill - or worse.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, several multi-purpose telescoping aluminum ladders pose a risk of breaking while in use. As such, they could cause users to fall. Ladders included in the recall span five different lengths from 13 to 26 feet and have a load capacity of 375 pounds.

All of the affected ladders were sold at Home Depot and Lowe's stores across the U.S. between April and May 2018 for a cost ranging from $180 to $275.

So far, the company has received one report of a ladder breaking while in use leading to injury to the climbers left side and elbow.

The full list of products involved in the recall include:

Model Number Date Codes Ladder Size MT-IAA-13A 121744XX or 011844XX 13 feet MT-IAA-17A 17 feet MT-IAA-22A 22 feet MT-IAA-26 26 feet MT-IAA-26A 26 feet

The model number is printed on a label located on the side of the ladder rail. Anyone who has one of the recalled products is urged to stop using it immediately and return it to store of purchase for a full refund.

