BOISE, Idaho — An 8-year-old Idaho girl has quite the fish story to tell.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed that Sophie Egizi set a new state record by catching a 36.5-inch Gerrard rainbow trout last month.

She wrangled up the monster fish while trolling flies on Lake Pend Oreille in early October.

The northern Idaho lake has a reputation for producing trophy trout.

Gerrard rainbow trout in Idaho are unique to the Clark Fork River drainage and have long been handled as a separate trout record species because of their notorious trophy sizes.

