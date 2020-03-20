COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will be very warm again today. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. The record high temperature today is 89° set in 1982.

The clouds may increase tonight. A few isolated showers will be possible overnight and into early Saturday.

Low temperatures Saturday will start off in the middle 60s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Saturday. A few isolated showers could bring parts of the Midlands some rain.

High temperatures will be a little lower Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be overcast and cooler. Rain is also possible, especially Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

High temperatures for the second half of the weekend will be in the middle 60s.

With the temperatures increasing, the pollen levels will be increasing too. Tree pollen will be high the next few days.

Pollen counts will be lower Monday, but rain is expected too.

Gradually, the rain chances will decrease, and temperatures will increase towards the end of the next workweek.