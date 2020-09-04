COLUMBIA, S.C. — A red flag warning is in effect from noon until 8 PM. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures could lead to dangerous wildfires.

Early Thursday morning the National Weather Service in Columbia issued the warning for the Midlands.

The red flag warning includes all the counties in the Midlands and the Upstate. Critical fire weather conditions are possible during the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80 today. Winds will be out of the west at 25 mph, gusts could be even stronger. Humidity levels will be low. This all could contribute to wild fires.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide burning ban in another effort to keep people safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

A State Forester's Burning Ban prohibits outdoor burning anywhere outside of city/town limits in South Carolina, including: yard debris burns, forestry, wildlife or agricultural burns, campfires and other types of recreational open burning.

Temperatures will be chilly tonight falling into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Cooler weather is expected for Good Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The first half of Easter weekend will be dry and mild, but storms are likely for Easter Sunday. Severe weather, heavy rainfall is possible Sunday.

Storms may linger into early Monday morning.