ORANGEBURG, S.C. — October is breast cancer awareness month and the team at the regional medical center in Orangeburg wants to make sure all women have an opportunity to be checked.

The center is hosting working women Wednesday’s every week in October. To help individuals fit a mammogram into your busy schedule the hospital will be extending screening hours on Wednesday’s going from 8 a.m-7 p.m. with the goal to see as many patients as possible.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, but the team says early detection is the best protection.

"Every woman and every man needs to be checked that has a history of breast cancer" says Dana Banks, radiology and breast center director, "We want to make it easy for them so it isn't a hurdle. We w ant to be more available more accessible to our patients."

To honor those impacted by breast cancer the regional medical center is also hosting a 5K Saturday October 26th at 8:30 a.m. beginning at Edisto Memorial Gardens.