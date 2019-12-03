ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center is looking to fill more than 40 positions for several jobs as soon as possible.

The jobs include traditional bedside nurses, unit based educators, clinical coordinators and more.

The hospital says they’re looking for applicants who are passionate about delivering high quality care to all patients and also fulfilling a need that’s taking place all over the country.

"Unfortunately there is an acute nursing shortage across the nation and South Carolina is no exception." says Gilbert Harding interim Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief of Nursing.

For more information and to apply for a position please visit https://www.trmchealth.org/careers.aspx.

