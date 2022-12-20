13-year-old missing in Georgia, police say

Vallentina Clarke was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. at her home off Wexwood Drive in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing to police after not returning to her Clayton County home.

Vallentina Clarke was last seen Tuesday at her home off Wexwood Drive in Riverdale. Vallentina was last seen around 6:30 p.m., Clayton County Police said.

They said there are no known medical or mental health conditions that may have played a role in Vallentina's disappearance.

The department described her as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes. Vallentina is 5-foot-5 inches tall, weighing around 96 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a purple jacket, white t-shirt, leggings and Jordan sneakers. They said she might have a gray or white purse.