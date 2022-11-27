DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old is dead and two children are wounded after a shooting at a candlelight vigil for a shooting victim in DeKalb County, police said.
Officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Parkway just after 6:15 p.m. in response to a person shot. After they arrived they located a 17-year-old boy who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.
Additionally, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and an 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being shot in the finger, police said.
Police said that the candlelight vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune, who was killed on Friday night near Gresham Park in an attempted home invasion.
The suspect shot the 17-year-old boy before he ran away, police said. Homicide detectives are currently on the scene and police said this is still an active investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
