Police said during a card game in a parking lot, an argument ensued and the suspect shot two people.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department got a call about a shooting at 6:00 p.m. Friday night on Horizon Lane.

Police said while responding to the call, officers were told by 911 communications that a gunshot victim had been placed in a blue Honda sedan that left the area.

Once officers arrived, police said officers located evidence that a shooting had happened in the parking lot of Horizon Lane.

A short time later, two people arrived at local hospitals in separate vehicles.

One person had gunshot wounds to the upper part of both legs. The second person sustained a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Both the victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Investigators said their initial investigation has revealed the two victims, the suspect “Charlie” and several other male subjects were hanging out playing cards near some vehicles that were parked in the parking lot.

Police said during the card game an argument ensued and the suspect produced a firearm and shot both victims. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival in a red Chevrolet Impala.

Both victims also left the area in separate vehicles prior to police arrival.

The investigation is still ongoing and assigned to the Winston Salem Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online.