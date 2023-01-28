Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl after another inmate brought in the drug.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four inmates overdosed on Fentanyl at a prison in Montgomery County, according to deputies.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said they discovered four inmates had overdosed on Fentanyl and began life-saving measures Thursday.

They were all then taken to the hospital. Deputies said three of the inmates used the Fentanyl, and the fourth inmate overdosed when they administered CPR to one of the inmates who had used the drug.

After further investigation, deputies discovered Jiovanny Munoz, 23, of Biscoe had brought the drugs into the prison when he was arrested Wednesday for outstanding warrants.

Munoz was searched when he was taken to the facility. Deputies believe Munoz had the drug inside a body cavity.

Munoz was charged with possession of controlled substance inside of a confinement facility, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II, and deliver schedule II. He was charged with an additional bond of $250,000.

Two of the inmates have been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

