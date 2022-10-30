x
4 teens shot in Charleston apartment complex

All four are hospitalized in Charleston. No arrests have been announced and police continue to investigate.
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two adults and two teens were wounded in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday.

Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting at Orleans Gardens Apartments after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police told WCSC-TV that the victims were 15, 17, 18, and 19. Three of the victims were male and one was female. It's unclear if any are related.

All four were taken to a Charleston hospital.

No arrests have been announced and police continue to investigate.

