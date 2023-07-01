2 adults, 3 juveniles dead after murder-suicide in High Point, North Carolina

High Point police said five people, including three juveniles, were killed.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Five people are dead after a murder-suicide in High Point.

High Point police responded to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive to find a man and a woman screaming for help around 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Officers located the home on Mossy Meadow Drive and forced themselves in. They discovered five people dead, two adults and three juveniles.

According to Captain Matt Truitt of HPD, there were four adults in the house during the incident and two of them, who police first encountered, had escaped to find help.

The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said there is no further threat.

The investigation is ongoing.

The story is developing.

