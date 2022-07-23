85-year-old woman with dementia missing in Horry County

Minnie Burton is about 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. Police believe she is wearing a blue shirt and teal and black striped pants.

CONWAY, S.C. — Police in Conway are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, 85-year-old Minnie Burton was last seen at the Cypress Inn on Elm Street in the city of Conway. Police said Burton has dementia and is considered to be at high risk.

The department said Burton is about 5 feet tall and 115 pounds. Police believe she is wearing a blue shirt and teal and black striped pants.