Aiken officers, DNR recover body from South Carolina lake

AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was pulled from a South Carolina lake on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.
While the incident is being described as a possible drowning, the official nature of the person's death has not been determined.
The deceased has not yet been identified and police didn't say whether the person was an adult or a juvenile. The Gem Lakes community is located roughly 50 miles southwest of Columbia.