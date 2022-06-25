Aiken officers, DNR recover body from South Carolina lake

While the incident is suspected of being a drowning, the official nature of the person's death hasn't yet been determined.

AIKEN, S.C. — Authorities are still working to determine the cause of death for a person whose body was pulled from a South Carolina lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, officers assisted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of a black male from the recreational area of Gem Lakes.

While the incident is being described as a possible drowning, the official nature of the person's death has not been determined.